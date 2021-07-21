British and Irish Lions: Josh Adams omission was ‘tough call’ says Warren Gatland
Head coach Warren Gatland explained his decision to omit Josh Adams from the British and Irish Lions squad to face South Africa on Saturday.
Wingers Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe were selected ahead of Adams with Stuart Hogg picked at full-back.
Gatland said; "In my four Tours as a Lions coach, this was by far the hardest Test selection I have been involved in,"
