British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland says the squad are "thrilled" for new dad Josh Adams but admits it was "surreal" to have prepared for both a match and a birth.

Wing Adams was a late withdrawal from Wednesday's 17-13 loss to South Africa A after his fiancee Georgia went into labour, allowing him to be part of it via a Zoom link as their daughter Lottie Efa Adams was born.

Gatland says Cardiff's Adams, who has scored eight tries in three games so far this tour, should return to the starting line-up for Saturday's game against Stormers.