Alun Wyn Jones' return to training less than three weeks after dislocating his shoulder is "Lazarus-like", says Wales centre Nick Tompkins.

Jones was set for his first British and Irish Lions tour as captain before suffering a shoulder injury in their warm-up match against Japan on 26 June.

But having made a speedy recovery and trained with Wales, the 35-year-old could be in line for a shock recall by Warren Gatland to the Lions squad.