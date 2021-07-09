Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief Steve Phillips believes the British and Irish Lions brand can survive the Covid-19 issues they are facing in South Africa.

Warren Gatland's team are due to face Sharks for a second time on Saturday in 72 hours amid fixture disruption caused by the pandemic.

Phillips, a Lions board member, disagrees with former WRU chairman Gareth Davies that the situation is making a "farce" of the tour.