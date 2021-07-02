Northampton lock Courtney Lawes reflects on his rugby journey with BBC Look East before the opening game of the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa against the Lions.

The 32-year-old will start in Johannesburg on Saturday, looking to earn a place in the team for the three-Test series against the Springboks later this month.

He twice come on as a replacement in the 2017 series against New Zealand.

Lawes' first coach, Chris Parr, and mother Val Lawes share their pride at his career to date.