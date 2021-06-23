Springbok great Bryan Habana has backed fellow flying winger Louis Rees-Zammit to shine on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

At 20, Rees-Zammit is the youngest of Warren Gatland’s 37-man squad and was selected after an impressive first Six Nations in which he scored four tries.

Habana, who was speaking at a pre-Lions tour event to highlight the Tackle HIV campaign, says the Gloucester star deserves his place having worked hard at his game.

The Lions will warm up by taking on Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.