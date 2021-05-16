Wales lock Teleri Wyn Davies talks Scrum V about her love/hate relationship with rugby and carrying on the legacy of her father.

Bryan 'Yogi' Davies was paralysed from the neck down after the scrum collapsed as he captained Bala against Nant Conwy in what was to be his retirement game in April 2007. He passed away in 2013.

Teleri admits she held a "grudge" against the sport following her father's death but rediscovered her love of the game and is now a member of the national side.