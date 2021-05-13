Former Wales coach Rob Howley says he can “smile again” following “the most testing time of his life” after he was sent home from the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Howley, who returned to Wales early from the 2019 World Cup in Japan for breaching betting rules, told the BBC Scrum V podcast that he is looking forward to coming up against Wales with Canada this summer.

He will face Wales for the first time since his nine-month ban from rugby when Canada, where he is now assistant coach, visit Cardiff in July.