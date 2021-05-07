Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney says there were mixed emotions as four of the region's players were named in the British and Irish Lions squad but other contenders missed out.

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Gareth Davies and Liam Williams were called up by Warren Gatland for the tour of South Africa, but Scarlets team-mates Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny and Kieran Hardy were among those to miss out.