Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips has promised investment in the women's game after Warren Abrahams side finished bottom in the 2021 Six Nations.

Wales lost heavily to France and Ireland without scoring a point before suffering a 27-20 defeat to Scotland in the final match.

Champions England are fully professional and the WRU have been criticised for not putting enough resources into the women's game.

Phillips says the ambition is still to award professional contracts in the future.