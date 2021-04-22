Ospreys skipper Justin Tipuric says the 'captain's challenge' trial for the new Pro14 Rainbow Cup will be an exciting addition.

The initiative was introduced in March 2020 in the National Rugby League (NRL), Australia's top-level domestic men's rugby league club competition, and has also been trialled in domestic rugby union in New Zealand.

With Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues on Saturday, Tipuric could be one of the first Welsh players to use the challenge this weekend.

Each team is allowed one captain's challenge in the match which can be used for try-scoring and foul-play incidents in the opening 75 minutes, or challenge any refereeing decision in the last five minutes.