Women's Six Nations: Wales will channel 'winning mindset' against Scotland - captain Hannah Jones
Captain Hanna Jones says Wales will face Scotland on Saturday with a "winning mindset" as they aim to avoid a Women's Six Nations wooden spoon.
Both sides have lost their opening two matches as they contest the fifth/sixth place play-off in Glasgow.
Centre Jones will lead her country for the first time after regular captain Siwan Lillicrap was ruled out with an ankle injury.
