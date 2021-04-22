BBC Sport

Women's Six Nations: Wales will channel 'winning mindset' against Scotland - captain Hannah Jones

Captain Hanna Jones says Wales will face Scotland on Saturday with a "winning mindset" as they aim to avoid a Women's Six Nations wooden spoon.

Both sides have lost their opening two matches as they contest the fifth/sixth place play-off in Glasgow.

Centre Jones will lead her country for the first time after regular captain Siwan Lillicrap was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Welsh Rugby