Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton says he "wouldn't bat an eyelid" at any of the home nations' fly-halves starting in South Africa.

Wales' Dan Biggar, England's Owen Farrell, Scotland's Finn Russell and Ireland's Jonny Sexton will all be hoping to be a part of head coach Warren Gatland's 36-strong squad on 6 May.

But Warburton says it would be "foolish" to say who the first choice 10 is before the first few games of the tour.