Cardiff Blues boss Dai Young and Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney say the Rainbow Cup split due to Covid travel regulations cannot be helped at the moment.

The new competition was meant to feature the existing 12 Pro14 clubs in addition to four South African sides, the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions, as a precursor to their permanent involvement from 2021-22.

Instead two separate tournaments will be held this season, one in Europe and the other in South Africa.