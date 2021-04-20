Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young says the decision for Dwayne Peel to join Scarlets next season is "probably a good outcome for everybody".

The former Wales scrum-half will return to Scarlets as head coach after being released from a contract with Cardiff Blues.

Peel was originally set to come back to Wales from Ulster on a three-year deal as senior assistant coach at Cardiff.

Cardiff Blues have appointed Worcester Warriors backs coach Matt Sherratt as assistant coach in Peel's place.