BBC Sport

Dwayne Peel: Scarlets switch probably a good outcome for everybody - Dai Young

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young says the decision for Dwayne Peel to join Scarlets next season is "probably a good outcome for everybody".

The former Wales scrum-half will return to Scarlets as head coach after being released from a contract with Cardiff Blues.

Peel was originally set to come back to Wales from Ulster on a three-year deal as senior assistant coach at Cardiff.

Cardiff Blues have appointed Worcester Warriors backs coach Matt Sherratt as assistant coach in Peel's place.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Rugby Union