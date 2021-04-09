Women's Six Nations 2021: Wales aim to right wrongs against Ireland - Siwan Lillicrap
Wales will aim to "right the wrongs" of their heavy Women’s Six Nations defeat by France when they take on Ireland, according to captain Siwan Lillicrap.
Having been thrashed 53-0 in France in their tournament opener last weekend, Wales face Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.
Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland - watch & listen with the BBC this Saturday. Live on BBC Two Wales from 16:45 BST (kick-off 17:00 BST), BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Welsh Rugby