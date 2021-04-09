Wales will aim to "right the wrongs" of their heavy Women’s Six Nations defeat by France when they take on Ireland, according to captain Siwan Lillicrap.

Having been thrashed 53-0 in France in their tournament opener last weekend, Wales face Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland - watch & listen with the BBC this Saturday. Live on BBC Two Wales from 16:45 BST (kick-off 17:00 BST), BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.