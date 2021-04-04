Captain Siwan Lillicrap says Wales need to "front up" after losing their opening game of the 2021 Six Nations.

They were beaten 53-0 by semi-professional France in Vannes on Saturday evening.

Despite Wales suffering a heavier defeat than they did in the 2020 Six Nations meeting with France - they lost 50-0 last year - Lillicrap believes there were some positives to take from the first game under new coach Warren Abrahams.

