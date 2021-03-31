Wales coach Wayne Pivac says wing Louis Rees-Zammit is "on a wonderful journey" and believes he has done enough to earn a British and Irish Lions squad place this summer.

The 20-year-old's impact on the 2021 Six Nations - scoring three tries - earned rave reviews as Wales won the championship, although Pivac told the Scrum V podcast the Gloucester wing "will be twice as good" in future.