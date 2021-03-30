Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young says Wales' four regions are showing signs of improvement as they prepare for a weekend of European knock-out games against English sides.

Young takes Cardiff Blues to London Irish in the European Challenge Cup on Friday, with Ospreys hosting Newcastle Falcons and Dragons at home against Northampton Saints in the same competition on Saturday.

Scarlets fly the Welsh flag, also at home, in the top tier Champions Cup against Sale Sharks on Sunday.