Farrell and Sexton hail Ireland response to 'a bit of stick' as they dismantle England

Ireland coach Andy Farrell and skipper Johnny Sexton laud the team's display in the 32-18 thumping of England after the criticism that followed the defeats by Wales and France.

"I'm delighted for the lads. We came in for a bit of criticism," said Farrell after his side's comprehensive win in their final Six Nations contest.

Sexton told Ireland's post-match new conference: "I was sick of coming in here every week defending ourselves and saying 'we're not that far away'.......I don't think you [the media] believed me."