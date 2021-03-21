Captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Josh Navidi rue Wales indiscipline late on that helped France deny them a Grand Slam in Paris.

The hosts fought back from 30-20 down to win 32-30 in a dramatic finish. It means France now have a chance to win the tournament when they take on Scotland in Paris on Friday.

Read more: Galthie accuses Wales over red card

Watch more: Highlights - France 32-30 Wales