Adam Beard: Lock 'would have laughed' at Grand Slam talk after losing Wales place
Lock Adam Beard says the idea of starting for Wales in a Grand Slam decider was beyond his wildest expectations after he was left out of Wayne Pivac's squad in the autumn.
Beard, 25, missed out on Wales selection for the Autumn Nations Cup but has regained his place in the squad - and the starting side - after impressing for Ospreys.
Wales will complete a Grand Slam if they beat France in Paris on Saturday.
