Sexton frustrated by Ireland conceding 'soft tries' after edging out Scotland

Captain Johnny Sexton says the tries Ireland are conceding in this year's Six Nations are "unacceptable at international level" after edging out Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sexton kicked a late penalty to secure a win for Ireland after Andy Farrell's side had squandered a 24-10 lead, allowing Scotland to draw level with five minutes remaining.

"It's the same old story sometimes with us," said Sexton, who also praised the character Ireland showed to grind out the win.

"We're just letting in soft tries, tries that just aren't acceptable at international level and it's frustrating because I felt we dominated large parts of that game. We're 14 points up then suddenly we're drawing with a few minutes to go."