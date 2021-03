Wales coach Wayne Pivac says they have a job to do against Italy and that fans should not expect "razzle dazzle" in Rome.

Wales have secured the Six Nations Triple Crown and a win against the Azzuri would set up a Grand Slam finale against France.

Pivac has made two changes to the side that beat England as he looks to build momentum and reward players who have done the "bulk" of the work.

