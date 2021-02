Former Wales captains Gwyn Jones and Jamie Roberts tell Scrum V coach Wayne Pivac deserves credit for the big selection decisions that helped them to win the 2021 Triple Crown.

After a poor 2020 Six Nations, Pivac has guided Wales to wins over Ireland and Scotland.

Victory over England followed for the Triple Crown, allowing Wales to target the Grand Slam as they face winless Italy in Rome on 13 March followed by France in Paris seven days later.

On demand: Scrum V Six Nations - Wales v England analysed