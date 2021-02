England captain Owen Farrell says his side cannot afford to listen to criticism surrounding their attack ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales at the Principality stadium.

Watch live coverage on BBC One or BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales or BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Kick-off is at 16:45 GMT.

