When Wales face England in the Six Nations on Saturday, wing George North will become the youngest player to earn 100 caps for his country, beating Australia flanker Michael Hooper by 28 days.

Legendary former wings Bryan Habana and Shane Williams and former coaches pay tribute to the British and Irish Lion, who says that "to even get one Wales cap, I could have happily walked away".

