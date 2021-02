Former Ireland captain Rory Best says Ulster skipper Iain Henderson's two-year contract extension is "massive" for the province.

The Irish lock, who is centrally contracted with the IRFU, succeeded Best as Ulster captain in 2019 and captained Ireland for the first time in their Six Nations defeat by France on 14 February.

"I think he's really grown and I think Ulster, in those European Cup games, missed not only his playing ability, but now the leadership that's really grown into," said Best.