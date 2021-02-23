At home with the Bothams as Wales face England

Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham is in Wales' Six Nations squad to face England in Cardiff with Wayne Pivac's side aiming to clinch the Triple Crown at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

BBC Sport Wales has been speaking to James' grandfather Ian and father Liam about the rise of the 23-year-old and how he ended up playing for Wales.

Ian, now officially known as Lord Botham of Ravensworth OBE, explains why he is happy to be supporting Wales ahead of England this weekend saying "blood is thicker than water".

