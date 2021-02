England wing Jonny May says he "can just keep up" with Gloucester team-mate Louis Rees-Zammit, as the pair prepare to go head-to-head in the Six Nations.

May's England travel to the Principality Stadium on Saturday to face Rees-Zammit and Wales, who are looking to clinch the Triple Crown.

Read more: Eddie Jones wanted Louis Rees-Zammit for England