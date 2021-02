Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says scrum-half Rhys Webb can only control his regional performances as he pushes for a recall to the Wales team.

Webb scored the only try as Ospreys beat Zebre at the Liberty Stadium and has won two man-of-the-match awards since being left out of the Six Nations squad by Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Match report: Ospreys 10-0 Zebre