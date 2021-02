Cardiff Blues and Wales have backed flanker Josh Navidi after he was among rugby figures calling for reform to protect players' wellbeing.

A group called Progressive Rugby want changes to tackle the issue of serious head and brain injury.

In an open letter to World Rugby, the group says more should also be done to inform parents about the risk of brain injury from repeated head knocks, with Navidi one of the signatories.

World Rugby say many of the proposals were already being actioned.