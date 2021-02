Jamie Roberts says coach Wayne Pivac has a huge selection headache at centre to face England in their next Six Nations match at Cardiff on Saturday, 27 February.

Roberts says if wing Josh Adams returns, Pivac's options will be even tougher as they seek a Triple Crown.

Dragons' former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Roberts was speaking on Scrum V Six Nations, which you can watch on demand here.

