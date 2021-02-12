Skipper Henderson will bring 'authority and calmness' says Ireland coach Farrell

Andy Farrell says Ulster lock Iain Henderson will "lead the boys very well" when he captains Ireland for the first time in Sunday's Six Nations game against France in Dublin.

Regular captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out and with James Ryan missing after also sustaining a knock to the head against Wales last weekend, Henderson starts at lock and will wear the armband.

Farrell made clear his unhappiness at comments by a French neurologist in midweek - later retracted - which spoke of former Racing 92 player Sexton having had around 30 concussions during his career.

