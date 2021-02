Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says his side have to cope with the injuries suffered in the victory against Ireland and the six-day turnaround ahead of their Six Nations meeting with Scotland.

Wales and Scotland both won their opening matches of the tournament, with Gregor Townsend's side defeating England for the first time at Twickenham since 1983.

The home side have fly-half Finn Russell as their main attacking instigator and Jones admits he has a "box of a tricks" Wales will have to cope with.