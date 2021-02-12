Russell can be 'hero or zero' - Henson

Former international back Gavin Henson says Wales should target Scotland’s "inconsistent" fly-half Finn Russell in the Six Nations on Saturday at Murrayfield.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions playmaker Henson feels the mercurial pivot is prone to errors which Wales should capitalise on at Murrayfield.

Wales eased the pressure on coach Wayne Pivac with a narrow win over Ireland in Cardiff last week while Scotland won at Twickenham against England for the first time since 1983, but Henson thinks Wales will be too good for the Scots this weekend.

