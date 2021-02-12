Burns has to trust his ability - Former Ireland fly-half Humphreys

Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half David Humphreys says Billy Burns has the ability to bounce back from his error against Wales when Andy Farrell's side take on France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Ulster's Burns will deputise for the injured Johnny Sexton a week after he kicked the ball dead when aiming for touch in the last play of the match in 14-man Ireland's narrow defeat by Wales on the opening weekend.

Humphreys added he has no doubt that Ulster second row Iain Henderson will "rise to the challenge" of captaining Ireland for the first time in Dublin on Sunday.