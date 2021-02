Wales defence coach Gethin Jenkins says Scotland have been boosted by the experience some of their players have gained in England and France.

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell and Bath centre Cameron Redpath helped Scotland beat England at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years in last weekend's opening round of the Six Nations.

Wales beat Ireland in their opener and hope to triumph at Murrayfield on Saturday.

