Burns will be 'gutted but will learn and get better' - Ireland coach Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says Billy Burns will "learn and get better from" his late mistake in Sunday's Six Nations defeat by Wales.

Replacement Burns attempted to gain maximum distance with his penalty to the corner as the ball flew dead to end the 14-man Ireland team's victory hopes.

Farrell insisted that Peter O'Mahony will continued to be "a stalwart player" for Ireland despite his crucial first-half red card in the tense 21-16 defeat, with the coach attributing the loss mainly to conceding "one or two silly penalties".