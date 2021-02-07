Some players choose not to kneel at Twickenham

Watch as all but four of the Scotland team did not take a knee before Saturday's historic Six Nations win at Twickenham. Some England players and the match officials also stayed standing.

There was no directive from World Rugby or the Six Nations other than that there would be a minute's silence to demonstrate opposition to racism, and Scottish Rugby says it supports those players who did not take a knee.

HIGHLIGHTS: Scotland stun England for first Twickenham win in 38 years

This video is UK only.

