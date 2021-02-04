Right to play Six Nations now - WRU chief

Welsh Rugby Union interim chief executive Steve Phillips says it is right the 2021 Six Nations goes ahead, despite Covid-19 concerns and no immediate potential of crowds.

The tournament kicks off this weekend behind closed doors and will be completed in mid-March.

Phillips says delaying the tournament was considered, but believes the competition should still be staged in its traditional slot in what will be the last year of a current free-to-air television deal.

"I think everybody is quite looking forward to putting this on to help the mood music in the country," said Phillips.