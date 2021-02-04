Right to play Six Nations now - WRU chief

Welsh Rugby Union interim chief executive Steve Phillips says it is right the 2021 Six Nations goes ahead, despite Covid-19 concerns and no immediate potential of crowds.

The tournament kicks off this weekend behind closed doors and will be completed in mid-March.

Phillips says delaying the tournament was considered, but believes the competition should still be staged in its traditional slot in what will be the last year of a current free-to-air television deal.

"I think everybody is quite looking forward to putting this on to help the mood music in the country," said Phillips.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sibley

Sibley & Root accumulate for England against India - live text & Cricket Social

Split pic of Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel

Reaction as Chelsea beat Tottenham and Premier League news conferences

Jose Mourinho

'Spurs devoid of ambition & lacking ideas'

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Lewis Hamilton wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt

'F1 drivers should lead by example'

Footballer Lily Parr jumping to head a ball among fellow players on a colourful, patterned background

Lily Parr - the pioneer who drew capacity crowds

  • From the section Football
Princess Anne at Cheltenham

Reasonable hope for Games - Princess Anne

  • From the section Olympics