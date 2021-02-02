Warburton talks Six Nations, tactics, concussion & future

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton will be back in the commentary box for the 2021 Six Nations after starting the last tournament as part of Wayne Pivac's backroom staff.

Warburton tells Eddie Butler that England and France will be the frontrunners got the title but he believes Ireland, Scotland and Wales can break into the top two.

He is also looking for the next generation of Wales players to emerge to help take over the mantle from the overs-30s brigade that achieved Grand Slam and Six Nations success under Warren Gatland.

