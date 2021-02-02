George North: Fatherhood, 100 Wales caps & the future

George North tells Eddie Butler how his life has changed after becoming a father during lockdown and how he hopes the Welsh rugby squad can help lift the public in these troubled times.

Still aged only 28, North is preparing for his 11th Six Nations tournament after making his competition debut in 2011 as an 18-year-old.

A decade on and North has scored 41 tries in 98 Wales internationals, with two further scores in three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

So having already secured a century of international appearances, North is in line to reach the 100 Wales caps milestone in the next couple of months.

Watch: Eddie Butler's Six Nations 2021 on Tuesday, 2 February at 20:30 on BBC One Wales.

Top videos

Top Stories

Leno

Premier League: Arsenal down to nine men as Wolves lead, Sheff Utd in front

Hibs celebrate

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen denied goal appeal; St Mirren pull goal back

Bournemouth v Sheffield Wednesday

EFL: Four Championship games, plus League One & Two updates

France players

Six Nations to go ahead after France OK

Tim Paine

Australia pull out of South Africa tour

  • From the section Cricket
Bryson DeChambeau

R&A proposals set to limit ball distance

  • From the section Golf
  • Comments