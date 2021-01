Scarlets coach Glenn Delaney says Sione Kalamafoni will have to go through concussion protocols after taking a "big knock" in the derby against Cardiff Blues.

The prominent Tonga number eight lay motionless after trying to tackle Cardiff Blues prop Dmitri Arhip.

Arhip's elbow caught Kalamafoni's face but was judged as legal.

The incident has been "reviewed many times", but Delaney says his concern is the welfare of his player.