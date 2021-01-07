Scarlets' Davies in 'good place'

Wales centre Jonathan Davies admits the pace of his comeback from injury has been frustrating but feels his body is now "in a good place".

Davies missed over a year of rugby after injuring a knee at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but returned for Scarlets in October and is now hungry for game-time.

Scarlets play Cardiff Blues this weekend before European Champions Cup games away at Toulon and at home to Bath.

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets: Live on S4C; live BBC Radio Wales commentary and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sun, 10 Jan from 17:30 GMT