Cardiff Blues take stock in Mulvihill's absence

Defence coach Richard Hodges has explained being asked to take charge of Cardiff Blues this week amid John Mulvihill's absence.

Head coach Mulvihill is set to leave Cardiff Blues after two and a half seasons in charge with former boss Dai Young in line to return to the Arms Park.

Hodges is in charge as Blues host Scarlets on Saturday after the players and coaches were told Mulvihill would be absent this week for personal reasons.

Cardiff Blues and Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams admits the region are currently under-achieving.