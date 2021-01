Dragons star Aaron Wainwright is happy to be viewed as a number eight by Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Wainwright says Pivac has told him he thinks the player's attributes are more suited to the middle of the back-row, having played most of his career as a blindside flanker.

