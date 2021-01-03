Hewitt hopes for social media abusers identification

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt says he hopes social media companies do more to ensure users can be identified when they racially abuse others.

Gwent Police are investigating a racist social media post aimed at Hewitt on New Year's Day.

Bournemouth football club's chief executive Neill Blake said he would support movement towards ensuring all social media accounts are verified through formal identification, to make the users liable for their actions.

This followed racist abuse directed at midfielder Junior Stanislas after the Cherries' Championship win at Stoke City.