Ospreys and Scarlets will face each other on Boxing Day at Parc y Scarlets in the latest Pro14 derby.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Scarlets are the "owners of the crown" in regional rugby and are favourites.

In contrast, Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney says Ospreys are the "form horse" and praised Booth for "diverting the reality" of the scenario.

Booth and Delaney are good friends and are familiar with each other having spent time together at Nottingham.