Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney says he was "surprised" Friday's Heineken Champions Cup match at home to Toulon was called off less than two hours before kick-off.

Toulon pulled out because of concerns about a Scarlets player testing positive for Covid-19 after playing against Bath last weekend.

The Welsh side withdrew the player and his close contacts from training before naming their side to face Toulon.

The action satisfied European rugby organisers but not Toulon's management.